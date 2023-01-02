Death toll in attack on jail in Mexico rises to 17, with over 20 prison escapees

MEXICO CITY, January 3. /TASS/. The death toll in an armed attack at a prison in Juarez in northern Mexico has risen to 17, local prosecutors said in a statement on Monday. More than 20 prisoners have escaped.

"Ten security guards and seven prisoners were killed, with another three employees and 10 more convicts injured," the statement reads. The prison administration said that 27 people had escaped, while the country’s Defense Ministry reported later that there were 25 prison escapees, including a leader of a local gang who has committed a number of grave crimes.

Earlier, prosecutors reported 10 security guards and four prisoners killed.

Law enforcement agencies have launched a probe into the incident. So far, Mexican authorities have detained five suspects in the attack, and a search for their associates is ongoing.