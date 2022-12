TOKYO, December 29. /TASS/. At least seven people were killed in a fire at the Grand Diamond City Hotel and Casino in the Cambodian city of Poipet on the border with Thailand, Thai police said.

According to law enforcement sources, 53 people suffered injuries and eight went missing.

A fuel tank explosion is believed to have caused the fire.

A local administration official said that 400 people might be trapped inside the building.