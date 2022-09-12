One person was killed, four wounded in shelling of Belgorod Region — governor

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. A Ukrainian woman was killed in the shelling of the Logachevka village in the Belgorod Region, and four other people sustained wounds, said the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

"On the situation in Logachevka. Unfortunately, it wasn’t without casualties: a citizen of Ukraine, who was born in 1942, was killed. Also, four people with wounds of medium severity were taken to the Valuyskaya hospital. Three of them are citizens of Ukraine, and one man is a resident of Logachevka," the governor said on Telegram.

He said the victims are provided with all the necessary medical assistance. According to preliminary reports, some sheds and houses in the village have been partially destroyed, and some cars and a power line have been damaged. Emergency services have turned off the supply of gas and electricity for now. "The head of the city district has committed to restoring everything as soon as possible," Gladkov said.

Logachevka is located near the border with Ukraine. On Monday, the governor said that the armed forces of Ukraine shelled a border checkpoint.