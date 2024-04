TBILISI, April 30. /TASS/. Riot police have been deployed to break up the protest rally near the parliamentary building in downtown Tbilisi, a TASS correspondent reported from the site.

Police are detaining the protesters who are tossing bottles and other objects at them.

Police also used tear gas and water cannons against the protesters near the parliamentary building in downtown Tbilisi. Before using water cannons, the police issued a warning demanding that the protesters leave the area.