Firefighters extinguish 70 forest fires in Russian regions over 24 hours

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Specialists extinguished 70 forest fires on an area of 987 hectares in Russian regions over the past day, with extinguishing activities on another 18,913 hectares underway, the press service of the Aerial Forest Fire Center reported on Wednesday.

"According to information provided by regional forestry monitoring services, 70 forest fires on an area of 987 hectares were extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours, on July 12, 2022. As of 00:00 am Moscow time, on July 13, 2022, 129 forest fires on an area of 18,913 hectares were active on the territory of the Russian Federation with extinguishment activities underway," the report said.

The largest fire area and the number of fires were registered in Yakutia, with 14 fires on an area of 12,587 hectares.

Some 3,248 individuals and 361 equipment units were involved in fire extinguishing activities.