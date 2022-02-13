Magnitude 6.2 earthquake rocks southern Georgian regions

TBILISI, February 13. /TASS/. A magnitude 6.2 earthquake rocked Georgia’s southern regions on Sunday, the seismological monitoring center under the Tbilisi-based Ilia State University said.

The earthquake occurred at 22:25 local time (21:25 Moscow time). Its epicenter was located in the village of Sameba in southern Georgia, near the border with Armenia. Earth tremors were felt in Tbilisi and Batumi.

No casualties or damages have been reported so far.

According to the Mtavari Arkhi television channel, earth tremors were also felt in other Georgian regions. Problems with mobile communications and the internet were reported. The situation has been remedied. No electricity supplies cuts were reported.