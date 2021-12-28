Surviving crew member of helicopter crashed in Udmurtia hospitalized in Izhevsk

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The survived crew member of the helicopter that crash-landed in Russia’s Udmurtia earlier was taken to a hospital in Izhevsk in a serious condition, the regional government said Tuesday.

"According to the Health Ministry of Udmurtia, the survived passenger is in serious, but stable condition, he is conscious," the press service said.

At 14:15 Moscow time Monday, the pilot reported a crash landing. According to preliminary information, the Mi-2 helicopter was inspecting an oil pipeline. The pilot died in the crash. The rescue operation involved about 300 people and 80 vehicles.