Senior Taliban commander killed in response to IS attack on Kabul hospital — AFP

TASS, November 3. Hamdullah Mokhlis, one of the Taliban leaders (outlawed in Russia), has been killed following Tuesday’s multiple blasts near the Daoud Khan Military Hospital in Kabul, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Wednesday citing a Taliban source.

"When he got the information that Sardar Daud Khan Hospital was under attack, <...> Hamdullah Mokhlis, the commander of the Kabul corps, immediately rushed to the scene," the Taliban source told AFP. "Later we found out that he was martyred in martyred in the face-to-face fight at the hospital."

According to the news agency, Mokhlis was the most senior figure to have been killed since the Taliban seized Kabul in mid-August. As AFP reported, at least 19 people were killed and 50 were left injured in Tuesday's attack on Kabul's main military hospital. Iran’s PressTV channel reported about 25 dead.

According to Afghan media, the attacks were conducted by the militants of the Islamic State in Khorasan, which is an offshoot of the Islamic State extremist organization (outlawed in Russia).