Over 100 flights delayed at Moscow airports due to fog

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. More than 100 flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports by noon due to the fog, the press services of Moscow airports told TASS.

In Sheremetyevo, more than 30 flights were delayed (as of 11:50 Moscow time), in Domodedovo - more than 25 flights (as of 12:15 Moscow time), in Vnukovo - up to 47 flights (as of 12:10 Moscow time). It was also reported that at least 20 planes were redirected to an alternate airfield, including at Domodedovo.

"On November 2 (as of 12:10 Moscow time) 47 flights were delayed (for more than an hour) in Vnukovo due to low visibility conditions," the airport said.

"From 00:00 to 12:15 the airport served about 120 flights for arrivals and departures. 16 flights were redirected to Domodedovo from other airports of the Moscow air hub, 23 flights went to alternate airfields," the press service of Domodedovo reported.

In the morning, the Federal Air Transport Service reported that over 30 flights had been redirected to alternate airfields in Moscow over the past night.

On the night of November 1-2, a dense fog covered Moscow. Marina Makarova, chief expert at the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, told TASS that the fog in the capital is of a natural origin and arose as a result of a sharp cooling of the air. According to her, it will disperse by 2:00 pm in Moscow and by 3:00 pm in the Moscow region.