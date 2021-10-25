4 injured, 32 evacuated after gas explosion in residential building in Naberezhnye Chelny

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Four people were injured after natural gas exploded in a residential building in Naberezhye Chelny in Russia’s Tatarstan, a source in emergency services told TASS.

"According to preliminary information, 32 people have been evacuated. Four injured people were rescued and handed over to the medics," the source said.

The rescuers believe that several people remain under the rubble. One person has reportedly been extracted from under the debris.

The explosion took place at the two topmost floors of a five-story residential building. The Ministry of Emergency Situations believes the explosion was caused by a gas leak. At least six apartments were damaged in the explosion.