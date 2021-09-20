Perm State University student shooter ‘alive, but in intensive care’

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The student who went on shooting rampage at Perm State University is now hospitalized in serious condition, local medical services informed TASS.

"He’s alive, but in intensive care. So, it is not possible now to conduct investigative procedures with him," the agency said.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, on September 20, a student opened fire on the premises of Perm State University. The shooter was apprehended and his identity has been established. A multiple homicide charge is being pursued against him. The incident is being investigated by the central office of Russian Investigative Committee.