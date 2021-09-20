Shooter turns out to be Perm State University student — Investigative Committee

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The shooter at the Perm State University is one of its students, he was wounded during the arrest, official representative of the Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko told reporters.
"On September 20, a student opened fire on the territory of one of the buildings of the Perm State University. The information on the dead and injured is being specified. The suspect’s identity has been established. He is detained, information about him is being gathered," she said, adding that the shooter was wounded during his arrest.