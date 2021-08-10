Emergencies ministry to send 3 planes and 200 rescuers to put out wildfires in Yakutia

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev at the instruction of President Vladimir Putin will send three planes and a team of rescuers to the Siberian Republic of Yakutia to help put out wildfires, the ministry’s press service told TASS on Tuesday.

"At the instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev ordered to reinforce the taskforce that is extinguishing wildfires in Yakutia. Apart from that, two Be-200 multi-role amphibious planes and an Il-76 plane with 200 rescuers from the Russian emergencies ministry’s Noginsk and Tula rescue centers will be sent to Yakutia," the press service said.

Yakutia is one of Russia’s most fire hazardous regions. A fire emergency regime has been in place in Yakutia since July 1. A regional emergency was declared in Yakutia on August 8 when wildfires approached populated localities and economic facilities. According to the latest reports, wildfires are raging on an area of 1.41 million hectares. Seven fires on an area of more than 253,000 hectares were put out during the past day.