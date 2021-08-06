Employees of the Russian Embassy in Kabul are safe after gun attack near mission — source

MOSCOW, August 6./TASS/. All employees of the Russian Embassy in Kabul are safe and secure, an embassy source told TASS, commenting on media reports that the head of the Afghan Government Media and Information Center was killed near the embassy earlier on Friday.

"We have no reliable information about the incident for now. All employees of the embassy are safe, nobody was hurt," the source said. In reply to the question about the incident, the embassy said they knew about it "from media news, nothing more."

Earlier on Friday, 1TV television channel said that the head of the Afghan Government Media and Information Center, Dawa khan Menapal, was killed in Kabul on Friday by unidentified assailants. According to them, he was killed opposite the Russian Embassy.

TOLOnews television, for its part, said referring to its sources that Menapal had been killed by unidentified gunmen on Dar-ul-Aman Road leading to Darul Aman Palace, housing the guest home of the Afghan president’s administration. The Russian Embassy is also located on Dar-ul-Aman Road.