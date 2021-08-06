Head of Afghan government media and information center killed in Kabul

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The head of the Afghan Government Media and Information Center Dawa khan Menapal was killed in Kabul on Friday by unidentified assailants, 1TV television channel reported referring to its sources.

According to them, he was killed opposite the Russian Embassy.

The TV channel said that earlier, Menapal was deputy spokesman for the Afghan president. TOLOnews television, for its part, said referring to its sources that Menapal had been killed by unidentified gunmen on Dar-ul-Aman Road leading to Darul Aman Palace, housing the guest home of the Afghan president’s administration. The Russian Embassy is also located on Dar-ul-Aman Road.