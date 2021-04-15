Over 70 terror attacks prevented in Russia over past two years

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russian special services have prevented 78 terror attacks in Russia over the past two years, Director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov announced on Thursday.

"Over the past two years, the Russian special services and law-enforcement agencies have prevented 129 such (terrorist) crimes, including 78 terror attacks," the FSB chief said at an international conference within the framework of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.

The Russian special services and law-enforcement agencies have routed underground criminal gangs in the North Caucasus and foiled the activity of some terrorist organizations’ cells, he said.

Russia has also expanded the range of tools for fighting terrorism financing, continues work to legislatively formalize measures against the spread of false bomb scares and is establishing additional requirements for communications providers, the FSB chief said.