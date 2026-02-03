Russia, Belarus, Iran, North Korea, Myanmar to hold consultations on Eurasian Charter

MINSK, February 3. /TASS/. Russia, Belarus, Iran, North Korea, and Myanmar have agreed to launch consultations on the Eurasian Charter, the Belarusian foreign ministry said, citing their joint statement.

"We have agreed to begin an inclusive consultative process on the Eurasian Charter in the Eurasian format to discuss relevant substantive and procedural issues linked to the idea of developing the Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st century. We have also agreed to consider the results of the consultative process. The date and venue will be agreed upon by the participants later," the joint statement reads.

The idea of developing the Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st century was first proposed at the 1st International Eurasian Security Conference in Minsk in October 2023. Panel discussions on the document were held at the send and third conferences in 2024 and 2025. The Russian and Belarusian foreign ministers signed a document titled "Joint visions of the Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st century" in November 2024.

In August 2025, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov stated that many countries demonstrated interest to the idea of the Charter amid the failure of the West’s unilateral approaches, globalization, and unipolarity. In terms of the economy, the Charter is called to help Eurasian nations break free from the West-centric dependence the West used as a weapon against its opponents.

Director of the Russian foreign ministry’s department of European affairs Vladislav Maslennikov told TASS in late January that work on the Charter will soon begin. According to the senior Russian diplomat, the initiative put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin in June 2024 to establish a security architecture in Eurasia is designed to overcome the existing security challenges and stabilize the military-political situation on the continent.