Russian-Cambodian military cooperation group meets at Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. During a meeting at the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian-Cambodian military cooperation group agreed on activities for the next interaction term, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Today, a regular meeting of the Russian-Cambodian working group on military cooperation was held at the Russian Defense Ministry. <…> During the meeting, the sides agreed on bilateral activities for the next term of collaboration," the Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

The ministry noted that the talks were held at the level of the heads of the main directorates of international military cooperation, as well as representatives of bodies of military administration responsible for planning and implementing contacts between the defense ministries.

The talks were constructive, the meeting’s atmosphere was warm and friendly, the Russian Defense Ministry added.