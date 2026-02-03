Turkey ready to serve as mediator between Iran, US, will continue contacts — Erdogan

DOHA, February 3. /TASS/. Turkey is ready to act as a mediator in settling disputes between Iran and the United States and will continue relevant contacts, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Let me reassure you that we are ready to serve as a mediator between Iran and the United States to ease tensions and resolve problems. We will continue our contacts on this track," he said in an interview with the Saudi Asharq al-Awsat newspaper.

"We have come out in opposition of any military steps against Iran on all platforms," he stressed.

Touching on diplomatic efforts, Erdogan noted that Turkey coordinates its actions with its partners in the region. "We continue contacts with friendly countries, including Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. We don’t approach this matter with a bloc or alliance mentality," he explained.

On Tuesday, Erdogan arrived in Saudi Arabia on an official visit. He will hold talks with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud. During his two-day tour of the region, the Turkish leader plans also to visit Egypt.

Trump said on January 26 that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran. He expressed hope that Tehran would return to the negotiating table and conclude a "fair and equitable" deal, implying a complete renunciation of nuclear weapons. In response, Tehran warned that any attack on Iran will entail threats to the United States and its allies’ entire military infrastructure in the Middle East. According to the Axios portal, which cited its sources, US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul on February 6.