Authorities initiate criminal case on avalanche incident in Norilsk

KRASNOYARSK, January 9. /TASS/. The Investigative Department of Russia’s Investigative Committee for the Krasnoyarsk region and the republic of Khakassia has initiated a criminal case on the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements after the death and injury of tourists under an avalanche at a ski base near the city of Norilsk. This is according to a statement the Investigative Department issued on Saturday.

"On establishing the initial circumstances of the incident, the investigative departments of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Krasnoyarsk region and the Republic of Khakassia opened a criminal case into an offence under clause c Part 2 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (rendering of services which do not meet safety standards)," the department said.

According to the ministry, at about 00:30 (8:30 pm Moscow time), the regional investigating authorities received a message about an avalanche in the area of Gora Otdelnaya ski resort in Norilsk, Krasnoyarsk region. Four houses were snowed in. During search activities, rescuers recovered the body of a 38-year-old woman and a 14-year-old teenager, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries. They continue the search for a one-year-old child and a 45-year-old man.