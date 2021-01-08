Light aircraft falls on take-off in Russia’s Leningrad Region

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry has confirmed the fall on take-off of a light jet in the Leningrad Region, with casualties reported, a source in the ministry’s press service told TASS on Friday.

"At 3:05 pm on January 8, 2021, it was reported that light aircraft fell on take-off at Gostilitsy Airfield. Casualties were reported," the press service said.

Piper aircraft was private, a source in emergency services told TASS, adding that it was on a training flight, according to preliminary data.

"A private jet fell at an airfield in the village of Gostilitsy. According to preliminary data, training flights were performed at the airfield," the source said.

A source in emergency services told TASS earlier that three people onboard were dead after a private light jet crashed. The aircraft was completely destroyed.

According to a source in the northwestern transport prosecutor's office, the aircraft collided before the accident with another jet in the air.

"According to preliminary data, the pilot of the Cessna jet without passengers took off from the landing ground on January 8, 2021, at 1:38 pm Moscow time, the Piper light aircraft with a pilot and two passengers on board took off next at 1:39 pm Moscow time. The collision occurred in the air above the landing ground at 1:40 pm Moscow time. The Cessna light air craft landed with minor deterioration, the pilot was unharmed," the source said.