Moscow customs discover over 10 kg of drugs in international parcels in six months

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Employees of the Moscow Customs Office discovered over 10 kilograms of drugs in international parcels in the first six months of 2020, the agency’s press service told TASS Tuesday.

"Since the beginning of this year, Moscow customs officers seized over 10 kilograms of narcotic and psychotropic substances and over 20 kilograms of highly potent substances," the press service said.

The majority of customs crimes are connected to unlawful transportation of narcotic and psychotropic substances and highly potent substances, as well as smuggling of tobacco products, ammo and cultural values over the Eurasian Economic Union border in international parcels.

In the first six months of 2020, the customs law enforcement units registered 137 crime reports and initiated 17 criminal proceedings.