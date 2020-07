MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The Antonov An-2 plane that went missing more than a week ago was discovered in Siberia’s Irkutsk Region, a source in the emergencies services told TASS on Tuesday.

"We received information that the An-2 plane, which had gone missing with six people onboard, was discovered in the Usolsky district in the Irkutsk Region," the source said.