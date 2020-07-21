Ukraine’s Zelensky had phone call with Lutsk terrorist

KIEV, July 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko has confirmed that President Vladimir Zelensky personally spoke on the phone with the terrorist who hijacked a bus in Ukraine’s Lutsk and took hostages.

"I suppose, yes," he told 112 Ukraine TV when asked if such a call really took place.

The deputy minister also confirmed the terrorist’s claim that one of the hostages is wounded on the bus. "He was helped by those who were on the bus, the wound was bandaged," he said.