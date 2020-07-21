Ukraine’s Zelensky had phone call with Lutsk terrorist

KIEV, July 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko has confirmed that President Vladimir Zelensky personally spoke on the phone with the terrorist who hijacked a bus in Ukraine’s Lutsk and took hostages.
"I suppose, yes," he told 112 Ukraine TV when asked if such a call really took place.
The deputy minister also confirmed the terrorist’s claim that one of the hostages is wounded on the bus. "He was helped by those who were on the bus, the wound was bandaged," he said.
At the same time, the official emphasized that no information about any new demands emerged. Overall, there are about 10 people in the bus, he added. "The precise number is unknown," Gerashchenko noted.
Approximately ten hours ago, the man hijacked a bus in Lutsk with around 20 people onboard. The police say the terrorist is armed with grenades and an automatic weapon. The man himself informed the police about the bus capture and noted that he had "planted another landmine in a crowded place in the city which can detonate." Ukraine’s media outlets specify that he had a previous criminal record.
Since taking the people hostage, the terrorist twice opened fire at law enforcement officers, and also hurled a grenade that did not explode and also tried to bring down a police quadcopter with gunfire. People living in nearby buildings next to the scene are evacuated. The Ukrainian security service launched criminal proceedings on charges of terrorism.