Terrorist in Ukraine rejects his relatives’ plea to release hostages

"His wife was found, we contacted her and people he knows well. They are all persuading him to lay down his weapon, but he won’t budge. He has yet to put forward any new demands," he told 112 Ukraine TV.

KIEV, July 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian law enforcement has appealed to relatives of the armed terrorist who seized control of a bus with passengers in the city of Lutsk to negotiate with him, however, the man is yet to make any significant concessions, Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko said.

Earlier, First Deputy Chief of Ukraine’s National Police Yevgeny Koval approached the bus to hand over food and water for the hostages.

Approximately ten hours ago, the man hijacked a bus in Lutsk with around 20 people onboard. The police say the terrorist is armed with grenades and an automatic weapon. The man himself informed the police about the bus capture and noted that he had "planted another landmine in a crowded place in the city which can detonate." Ukraine’s media outlets specify that he had a previous criminal record.

Since taking the people hostage, the terrorist twice opened fire at law enforcement officers, and also hurled a grenade that did not explode and also tried to bring down a police quadcopter with gunfire. People living in nearby buildings next to the scene are evacuated. The Ukrainian security service launched criminal proceedings on charges of terrorism.