At least 21 people killed as bus plunges into reservoir in southwest China, reports say

BEIJING, July 7./TASS/. At least 21 people were killed and 15 other were injured when a bus plunged into a reservoir in the city of Anshun in China’s southwestern Guizhou Province, The Paper reports.

According to the newspaper, all injured occupants of the bus were hospitalized. The authorities don’t know the exact number of the passengers on the bus as of yet. The Chinese Ministry of Public Security has dispatched a commission to the site to investigate the accident.

Earlier, China’s central television said that the bus carrying school students on the day of the national college entrance examination crashed into a roadside guard rail and fell into a lake. It gave no information about the possible casualties. Medics, rescuers and divers are working at the site.

As a rule, the exam takes place from June 6 to June 8, but this time it was postponed to July 7-8 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.