Rescuers neutralize diesel fuel on 32,600 square meters area

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Rescuers have neutralized fuel in local rivers on the area of 32,600 square meters in the course of the remedial operations after the petroleum products spill near Norilsk, press service of Norilsk Nickel said on Tuesday.

"Fuel neutralization along the Daldykan River is underway. A total of 32,600 square meters have been neutralized, including 6,000 over twenty four hours," the company said.

As of June 9, 23,000 cubic meters of contaminated soil were exported to the dump on the CHPP-3 territory. In all, 673 individuals and 264 machines were engaged in the cleanup over the last day.

The loss of containment of the diesel fuel tank occurred on the territory of the combined heat and power plant CHPP-3 [owned by the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company, a member of the Norilsk Nickel Group] in Norilsk on May 29. About 21,000 tonnes of fuel were spilled in total on the area of 180,000 square meters of soil and penetrated water objects, causing pollution and damage to the environment.