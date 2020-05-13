Zenit FC aircraft returns to Pulkovo Airport after vacuum leak detector goes off

ST. PETERSBURG, May 13. /TASS/. A passenger airplane of Rossiya Airlines, flying from St. Petersburg to Ufa, landed safely at the airport of departure following a reported technical malfunction, a spokesperson for the aircraft company told TASS on Wednesday.

"The plane has landed," the spokesperson said. "All passengers will be taken to another aircraft and then transported to the airport of destination."

A source in the aviation services told TASS earlier that the aircraft, which belongs to football club Zenit St. Petersburg, was forced to return to Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg after its vacuum leak detector went off soon after the take-off.