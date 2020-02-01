Roof collapses at cafe in Novosibirsk

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. A roof has collapsed at a cafe in Russia’s Novosibirsk, with up to 10 people possibly trapped beneath the debris, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s press service informed TASS. A body of a woman has been pulled out from the rubble, a source in the emergency services informed TASS.

"A body of a woman has been pulled out from the rubble, she was killed," the source said. "In total, five people have been pulled out from the debris, including the woman without signs of life," the source informed. One of the people rescued is in serious condition.

"The roof has collapsed in the changing room of a cafe at Molodezhi Boulevard over an area of 240 square meters. According to eyewitnesses, up to 10 people may be trapped beneath the debris," the ministry’s press service informed, adding that about 200 people have been evacuated from the surrounding area.

There are no more people under the collapsed roof of a cafe in Novosibirsk, a source in the emergency services informed TASS on Sunday. Search and rescue works on site are over, the Russian Emergency Ministry’s press service told TASS.

"In total, five people were trapped under the rubble. There are no more people there," the source said.

"Search and rescue works are over, the rubble has been removed," the ministry’s press service stated. One person was killed and five people have been taken to hospital. "Five people injured have been hospitalized," the source stated.