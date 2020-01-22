China takes measures to prevent new coronavirus from spreading to Russia — official

BEIJING, January 22. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities have taken urgent measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV to Russia and timely notified the Russian authorities about the outbreak, deputy head of China's National Health Commission Li Bin said on Wednesday.

"We have urgently notified the World Health Organization about this, as well as Russia and other countries <...> and provided the information about the spread of the virus," Li told a briefing in response to a question from TASS on whether any steps were taken to prevent the coronavirus from spreading to Russia.

The official added that communication on the issue is constantly maintained with the relevant authorities in Russia, other countries, as well as with other Chinese regions.

"We will make maximum effort to maximally lower the risks of the virus spreading to other regions and countries during the upcoming holiday season and Chinese New Year [celebrated on January 24-30]," Li said.

According to latest reports, the death toll in the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China reached nine, and 440 cases of the virus were confirmed.

On December 31, the Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a new type of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in central China. On January 7, Chinese specialists determined the virus behind the infection — coronavirus 2019-nCoV. Doctors say that the symptoms of the new coronavirus include running nose, cough, sore throat and chest tightness. Migraines and fever are also possible, and they can last for several days. The risk group includes people with a compromised immune system, such as seniors and children. They present with symptoms similar to those of penumonia and bronchitis.