Moscow police seize 500 kg of contraband black caviar

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The Moscow police have detained four people suspected of smuggling caviar of fish recognized as rare and endangered in Russia, almost half a tonne of black caviar has been seized, Russian Interior Ministry’s spokeswoman Irina Volk told TASS.

"Suspects in illegal trafficking of caviar of fish included in the Russian Red Data Book [list of rare and endangered species — TASS] were detained. According to data available, the criminals were processing and prepacking black caviar harvested illegally, ostensibly in the Russian Far East and the Volga Region. The end product was sold at Moscow markets as legal," Volk said.