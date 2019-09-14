Noxious gas from rotten potatoes kills four people in Chelyabinsk Region

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. A noxious gas emitted from rotten potatoes has caused the death of four people in the Russian Urals region of Chelyabinsk, a source with the emergency services told TASS on Saturday.

The information was later confirmed to TASS by the local head, Yuri Lysyakov.

"Carbon dioxide gas accumulated in the basement of a one-story house. The dwellers were poisoned with the gas after coming down into the basement," Lysyakov said.

In the village of Magnitka in the Chelyabinsk region, a few bodies were found in the basement of a private house. A child was among them. Investigators are working on the scene.