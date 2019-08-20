Nineteen inhabited communities flooded in Russia’s Far East

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Floods have been registered in 19 inhabited communities in Russia’s Far Eastern Jewish Autonomous Region, the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry informed TASS.
Earlier reports said 16 settlements had been affected by floods.
"Nineteen inhabited communities, including Birobidzhan, are flooded because of rains and waterlogged land. These are seven houses, 1,084 household plots and summer cottages, over 37,000 hectares of agricultural land, 17 road sections with a total length of 6,936 meters," the ministry’s press service said.
According to the Emergencies Ministry, 17 people have been evacuated from flooded houses in the village of Leninskoye and the regional capital of Birobidzhan. Drinking water wells in Birobidzhan are flooded as well. Local residents have been provided with drinking water.