Rivers recede in flooded areas of Russia’s Primorsky Region

VLADIVOSTOK, August 19. /TASS/. Rivers are receding in the flooded areas of the Primorsky Region in Russia’s Far East, the regional Emergencies Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Some 5,000 houses recognized as not fit to be lived in after flooding in Irkutsk region

"The Razdolnaya River has receded from a dangerous level," the statement reads. "In the Ussuriysky City District and in the lower reaches of the Rakovka River, water levels are also receding," the ministry added.

The situation is improving in the Nadezhdinsky, Khankaisky and Khorolsky districts, as well as in the region’s northern municipalities. According to the Emergencies Ministry, water levels will continue to recede for two days. "Water levels are expected to go past dangerous marks," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, more than 500 homes in six districts of the region remain flooded, as well as 1,448 household plots. Over 1,800 people living in the flooded areas have been affected by the natural disaster, the regional government said. A state of emergency is in effect in seven municipalities.