Number of injured in road accident in Russia's Stavropol region increases to 18

PYATIGORSK, August 2. /TASS/. Eighteen people sought medical help after an accident with a bus and a truck in the Stavropol region, 14 of them were hospitalized, press service of the head of the region told TASS on Friday.

"18 people sought for medical care, 14 of them were hospitalized, they are getting the necessary help," the press service said.

According to the department, the accident between a regular bus and a truck in the Stavropol region happened on August 2 at about 02:30 Moscow time on 420 km of the Astrakhan-Elista-Stavropol road. For unknown reasons, the bus driver drove into the oncoming traffic lane, where he collided with a truck. It was preliminary established that the bus was travelling from Volgograd to Stavropol carrying 23 people. Five people died at the scene.