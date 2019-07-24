Putin waiting for Investigative Committee's report on campsite fire in Russia's Far East

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he is waiting for the report from the Russian Investigative Committee on the reasons of the fire at a campsite in the Far Eastern Khabarovsk region. He has also expressed his condolences to those affected by the tragedy.

"The Investigative Committee will report to me soon the results of the investigation into this incident," Putin said on Wednesday at the government session.

The Russian president ordered to do everything necessary to provide assistance to those affected by the campsite fire. "I know that a decision has been made already to enforce stricter control over children's campsites," he noted.

A fire in a tent camp on the territory of the ski center broke out in the night of July 23. More than 20 tents were burned. Twelve people, including three children, were injured and four children were killed in the fire.

The burned tent camp was managed by Extreme Service, which is owned by Vitaly Burlakov, who also owns the Kholdomi recreation center. He and the camp’s director Maxim Kuznetsov were detained on suspicion of providing services that fail to comply with security requirements and of negligent homicide. An employee of the Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate for the Khabarovsk Region was also detained, and a criminal case on negligence was opened against him.