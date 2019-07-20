All units of Kalinin NPP return to full capacity after short circuit

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. All the four units of the Kalinin Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) some 200 miles northwest of Moscow are working at full capacity on Saturday after three of them went offline as a result of a short circuit earlier this week, Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear concern said.

"At 21:33 Moscow time on July 20, 2019, power unit No. 2 of the Kalinin NPP has achieved its nominal capacity of 100MW. Therefore, at present, the work of the three power units, unplugged as a result of a short circuit <…> has been restored," the company said in a statement.

Transformer short-circuiting at the Kalinin NPP on Thursday morning resulted in a complete shutdown of two and a partial shutdown of another power unit of the power plant. Unit No. 4 reached its nominal capacity early on Friday, July 19. Power Unit No. 1 was connected to the grid later that day.

The Kalinin NPP is a branch of Rosenergoatom Concern. The plant is located in the north of the Tver Region in Central Russia. The Kalinin NPP consists of four power units with water-cooled power reactors (VVER-1000) with the installed capacity of 1,000 MW each. The power unit No. 1 was launched in 1984, the power unit No. 2 in 1986, power units No. 3 and No. 4 - in 2004 and 2011, respectively.