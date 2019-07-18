Fourth power unit of Kalinin NPP connected to grid after shutdown

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The fourth power unit of the Kalinin nuclear power plant (NPP), which, along with two more, stopped on Thursday morning due to transformer short-circuit, has been connected to the grid, a representative of the Rosenergoatom company’s press service told TASS.

"Unit 4 has been connected to the grid. Scheduled power ascension is under way. Nominal rating power (1000 MW) will be gained by 04:00 MSK", he said.

Transformer short-circuiting at the Kalinin NPP on Thursday morning resulted in a complete shutdown of two and a partial shutdown of another power unit of the power plant.

About Kalinin NPP

Kalinin NPP is a branch of Rosenergoatom Concern. The plant is located in the north of the Tver Region. The Kalinin NPP consists of four power units with water-cooled power reactors (VVER-1000) with the installed capacity of 1,000 MW each. The power unit No. 1 was launched in 1984, the power unit No. 2 in 1986, power units No. 3 and No. 4 - in 2004 and 2011, respectively.

In 2016, a short circuit occurred at the electrical equipment of power unit No. 3 of the Kalinin NPP during repair works. Two people were injured in the incident.