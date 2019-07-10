Plane makes emergency landing in Kaluga after captain falls unconscious — source

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. A Montenegro Airlines plane, en route from Montenegro’s Tivat to Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport, made an emergency landing in Kaluga after the pilot-in-command fell unconscious, a source in aviation services told TASS on Wednesday.

"While the plane was approaching Moscow and was already descending, the captain felt sick and lost consciousness. The airliner was forced to land at an airport in Kaluga [to the southwest of Moscow] because of that," the source said.

The landing was carried out as normal and no one was injured, the source said, giving no details about the pilot’s condition.