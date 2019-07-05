Pleasure boat accident in Black Sea leaves 2 dead, 4 missing — source

KRASNODAR, July 5. /TASS/. Four people who were onboard a pleasure boat that capsized in the Black Sea are still missing, a source in the local emergencies services told TASS on Friday.

"According to preliminary data, 39 out of 43 people who were onboard the boat have been taken to the shore. Two of them died. Whereabouts of four people is unknown," the source said, adding that witnesses said that several people had been take ashore by other vessels.

A pleasure boat with 43 people aboard capsized near Dzhubga, Krasnodar Territory, on Friday evening. Those who survived the accident don’t need hospitalization.

A criminal case was opened after the accident. The boat’s owner has been detained. The captain has been identified and will be put on the wanted list.