Russian Defense Ministry makes public list of sailors killed in fire onboard submersible

MOSCOW, July 3./TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has made public the names of the sailors killed in the fire onboard of a Russian navy research submersible on July 1. Their photos with the names have been uploaded to the ministry’s website.

There are seven captains 1st rank among them - Denis Dolonsky, Nikolai Filin, Vladimir Abankin, Andrey Voskresensky, Konstantin Ivanov, Denis Oparin and Konstantin Somov. Also killed in the fire were three captains 2nd rank - Alexander Avdonin, Sergey Danilchenko and Dmitry Solovyov. Lieutenant-Colonel of Medical Services Alexander Vasilyev, Captain 3rd Rank Viktor Kuzmin, Captain 3rd Rank Vladimir Sukhinichev and Captain 3rd Rank Mikhail Zubkov also sacrificed their lives, saving the submersible.