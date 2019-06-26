Two Russian paratroopers drown during exercises in Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, June 26. /TASS/. Two paratroopers drowned during an exercise in Crimea when they landed into the water after parachute jumping, the Southern Military District’s press service has told reporters.

The exercises were carried out on Wednesday at the Stary Krym testing range. "Two contract servicemen of a military unit of Russia’s Airborne Troops deployed to Crimea landed into the water and failed to get rid of a parachute harness," the press service said. The rescue service tried to take steps to rescue them, but the servicemen drowned.

The law enforcement agencies together with a commission of the Airborne Troops’ command will investigate the causes of the incident.