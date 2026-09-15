MOEX Index down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia’s MOEX Index lost 0.67% to 2,345.04 points as the main trading session started on Tuesday, according to trading data as of 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 2.7 kopecks compared with previous closing to 12.594 rubles.

As of 9:20 a.m. Moscow time (6:20 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index was down by 0.69% at 2,344.8 points, while the RTS was down by 0.69% at 875.85 points. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate had extended gains to 4.35 kopecks reaching 12.61 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker lost 1.22% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) to 2,332.2 points.

The Moscow Exchange has extended the duration of the main trading session by one hour to 10 hours starting September 14. The main trading session on the Moscow Exchange’s securities, derivatives, FX, and precious metals markets will begin at 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT). The calculation and publication of the key indices of the Moscow Exchange will also start at 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT).