Geotek plans to increase Eastern Siberia’s share in company’s portfolio to over 50%

TYUMEN, September 15. /TASS/. Oilfield services company Geotek views Eastern Siberia as one of prior areas for its growth and expects the region to eventually account for at least half of its operations compared to the current level of around 40%, the company’s head Roman Panov said.

"We obviously view this as a priority driven primarily by the pace of development in Eastern Siberia maintained by our clients: Rosneft, Gazprom, and Gazprom Neft," he told reporters on the sidelines of the TNF-2026 industrial and energy forum.

The region currently accounts for about 40% of the company’s portfolio, Panov noted. "I think that at least half of all exploration activities will definitely shift to the regions of Eastern Siberia," he said.