Hainan customs issue 7,500 certificates of origin for goods in first half of 2026

HAIKOU, China, July 13. /TASS/. Customs authorities in the southern Chinese province of Hainan issued more than 7,500 certificates of origin for goods in January-June. According to Hainan Daily, this represents an increase of approximately 4.1% compared with the same period in 2025.

The total value of the corresponding goods exceeded 4.56 bln yuan ($670 mln at the current exchange rate of the People's Bank of China). A significant share of the certificates was issued for goods destined for member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and countries participating in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). More than 1,700 certificates issued by Hainan customs during the first half of the year covered goods exported under the China-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement. That figure increased by 20% year-on-year, while the declared value of the products surged by 60% to 1.95 bln yuan ($287 mln).

The products covered by certificates issued under this framework consist primarily of rubber products, processed tropical fruits and vegetables, pulp, and construction materials. These goods are exported under a preferential trade regime.

Overall, the list of products exported by Hainan's foreign trade companies based on certificates of origin mainly includes seafood, agricultural and chemical products, next-generation nonwoven materials, and pharmaceuticals. The province exports to more than 100 countries and regions.

As the number of foreign trade participants continues to grow and export markets expand, demand is also increasing for intelligent, precise, and convenient certificate-of-origin certification services. Hainan customs is expected to continue improving the quality of services provided to businesses while promoting greater sales of products under the “Made in Hainan” brand in overseas markets.