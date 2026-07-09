Patriot missile production cycle to take years to fill out — Ukrainian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Production of Patriot air defense missile systems in Ukraine could be delayed for a year or more if the United States grants Kiev a license, and it’s impossible to even give an approximate timeline, admitted Sergey Beskrestnov, an adviser to the Ukrainian Defense Minister on military technology and UAVs.

"This could all drag on for a year or more. It’s impossible to even give an approximate timeline, since we don’t know, for example, how long it will take subcontractors to manufacture various components," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Beskrestnov noted that along with the license, "all production process flow charts are transferred, specialist training is provided, and all supplier contacts are provided."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would grant Ukraine a license to produce Patriot air defense missile systems. According to Bloomberg, implementing the American leader's proposal would not be simple or quick. "The missiles are quite complicated, though, and Ukraine’s drone manufacturing prowess doesn’t necessarily translate easily to making advanced missiles," the agency said.