Ratification of amendments to regulate electronic commerce continues

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The ratification of amendments to the Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) regarding the regulation of cross-border electronic commerce continues, the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) told TASS.

"The ratification of amendments to the EAEU Customs Code regarding the regulation of cross-border e-commerce continues, and we will inform you later about the new dates for their entry into force. The postponement is related to the preparation of domestic legislation and information systems in individual member states of the Union," the press service noted.

Earlier, the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission set the threshold for duty-free import of e-commerce goods at 200 euros. This refers to purchases made by individuals on foreign marketplaces. Previously, the new procedure for regulating e-commerce in the EAEU was to take effect on July 1, 2026.

"The duty-free import threshold is set at 200 euros with the possibility of revising it in the future. If this value is exceeded, a customs duty of 5% will be levied in excess of the nationally established VAT rates, but not less than 1 euro per 1 kg, on the entire purchase price," the EEC noted.

At the same time, special customs duty rates have been determined for certain types of goods, such as cars.