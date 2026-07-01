US Treasury extended Croatian JANAF license to supply oil to Serbian NIS until July 31

BELGRADE, July 1st. /TASS/. The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury has extended the license for JANAF, the Croatian Adriatic pipeline operator, to supply feedstock to the Serbian NIS company until July 31 of this year.

"JANAF, in cooperation with the Government of the Republic of Croatia, has secured the extension of the OFAC license to continue fulfilling contractual obligations to NIS until July 31, 2026," the company's press service said.

On January 19, Gazprom and the Hungarian holding MOL announced the signing of an agreement of intent to sell a stake in Serbian NIS. The Serbian authorities have announced an increase in their share in the company by 5%, which will allow Belgrade to influence some decisions of the shareholders' meeting. MOL is also negotiating with UAE’s ADNOC to join NIS owners as a minority shareholder.

NIS owners had to sell their assets because they are under US sanctions. In January 2025, the US Treasury included the Serbian company in the sanctions list together with its majority shareholder Gazprom Neft. After several postponements, the restrictions came into effect on October 9 of the same year. The Serbian Ministry of Energy reported on November 11, 2025 that the Russian owners of NIS had notified the United States of their readiness to transfer control over the company to a third party.

OFAC previously extended the operating license for NIS until July 31 and set a new deadline for negotiations on MOL's purchase of a Russian stake in the company at the same date.