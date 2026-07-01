Russia's domestic market fully supplied with fuel, disruptions are localized — Novak

ST. PETERSBURG, July 1. /TASS/. Russia's domestic market is fully supplied with gasoline and diesel fuel despite localized disruptions at certain gas stations, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the Financial Congress.

"Despite the fact that a number of refineries are currently undergoing maintenance and everything is being done to maximize additional production capacities, overall, our domestic market is supplied with both gasoline and diesel fuel," he said.

"Currently, we are seeing shortages and disruptions at individual gas stations on the domestic market, primarily due to logistical adjustments in deliveries from refineries to specific oil depots and service stations. These are quickly resolved. We are working on a daily basis with our oil companies to address any issues that occasionally arise," Novak emphasized.

According to him, the country has deliberately accumulated fuel reserves so that they can be used to stabilize the market during periods of localized disruptions.

Novak previously told TASS that Russia had accumulated sufficient fuel volumes to supply the domestic market, but a surge in buying had led to a 20-30% increase in demand. However, he added, "the system's logistics links are currently being restructured to meet needs," and this will take some time. He also stated that a ban on diesel exports for producers could be introduced "to further saturate the domestic market.".