Russian stock market rises at start of trading session

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing gains at the start of the main trading session, according to data from the Moscow Exchange. The yuan is also rising.

As of 10:00 AM Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were up 0.1%, to 2,352.24 and 953.02 points, respectively. The yuan-ruble exchange rate was up 5.6 kopecks at 11.426 rubles.

By 10:15 AM Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its gains and stood at 2,354.73 points (up 0.21%), while the RTS index was at 954.03 points (up 0.21%). At the same time, the yuan accelerated its growth to 11.4785 rubles (+10.85 kopecks).